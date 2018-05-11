Deadly shooting under investigation in Birmingham

Birmingham police are investigating a deadly shooting after a man was dropped off at Princeton Hospital Friday morning.More >>
Hoover police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex.More >>
Here we go into Friday with mostly clear skies again. Temperatures for most began in the 60s this morning and with plenty of sunshine expected for today, look for highs to top out around 90-degrees with SW winds around 5 mph.More >>
Leapfrog grades hospitals on things like infection rates during hospital stays and issues during surgeries.More >>
Tuscaloosa ranks near the bottom of the list with respect to funding parks and recreation in our state.More >>
