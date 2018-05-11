Mickey: Getting hotter through the weekend

Here we go into Friday with mostly clear skies again. Temperatures for most began in the 60s this morning and with plenty of sunshine expected for today, look for highs to top out around 90-degrees with SW winds around 5 mph.

Tonight should remain mostly clear with lows dropping into the mid-60s and light winds.

It's looking like a hot, but dry Mother's Day weekend. Highs are expected in the low 90s and lows in the mid-60s. Saturday should be mostly sunny...with a few more clouds arriving by Sunday afternoon.

A subtropical feature is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico next week and bring moisture our way.

Monday we will likely just see overcast skies, with only a slight chance of a shower.

Our rain chances are expected to climb into midweek through the end of the week and weekend. With the rain and clouds will likely come cooler temperatures, but the air should be a lot more muggy than it is this week.

