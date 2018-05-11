Police believe shooting death of Memphis man is connected to a Hoover homicide

Police say it appears a shooting victim that was dropped off at Princeton Hospital Friday is connected to a homicide that happened at a Hoover apartment complex.

Christopher Maurice Bryant, 25, from Memphis was identified by fingerprints in a criminal database. He died from a gunshot wound.

Earlier that morning police found 22-year-old Tavarius Jamal Bryant dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge apartments in the 700 block of Wisteria Place.

Police say the shooting victims are not family members.

Anyone with information about this case should call Sergeant Matthew Savage at 205-739-6780. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777

