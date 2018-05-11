Man involved in Hoover fatal shooting arrested, charged with capital murder

On June 7, police arrested 28-year-old Oscar Lee Woods in connection to the shooting death of Tavarius Bryant.

Police say Woods is charged with capital murder and felony murder.

Investigators determined that Christopher Bryant and Woods were robbing Tavarius Bryant when gunfire was exchanged.

Woods is being held in Mississippi where he was arrested, awaiting extradition to the Jefferson County Jail.

Police say Woods will be held without bond.

ORIGINAL: Police say it appears a shooting victim that was dropped off at Princeton Hospital Friday is connected to a homicide that happened at a Hoover apartment complex.

Christopher Maurice Bryant, 25, from Memphis was identified by fingerprints in a criminal database. He died from a gunshot wound.

Earlier that morning police found 22-year-old Tavarius Jamal Bryant dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge apartments in the 700 block of Wisteria Place.

Police say the shooting victims are not family members.

Anyone with information about this case should call Sergeant Matthew Savage at 205-739-6780. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.