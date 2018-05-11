Man found shot to death in parking lot of Hoover apartment complex

Hoover police are investigating after a man was found shot to death at an apartment complex.

Responding officers found a 22-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge apartments in the 700 block of Wisteria Place around 3:50 a.m.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This story is developing.

