Man found shot to death at Hoover apartment complex identified

Authorities have identified the man found shot to death at a Hoover apartment complex.

Responding officers found 22-year-old Tavarius Jamal Bryant dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of The Cliffs at Rocky Ridge apartments in the 700 block of Wisteria Place around 3:50 a.m.

Hoover police say evidence suggests Bryant was armed and was able to return shots toward the person that shot him. Police believe Bryant was targeted and there is no threat to the public.

Two vehicles belonging to residents of the apartment complex in the parking lot were hit by gunfire.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should call Sergeant Matthew Savage at 205-739-6780. If you wish to remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward, you are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.