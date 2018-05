LEADING OFF: Harvey debuts for Reds, Cutch back in the Burgh

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast). Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson (7) celebrates his two-run home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Trevor Williams with third base coach Nick Capra during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 9,...

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh). Chicago Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, right, celebrates with Kris Bryant after hitting a three-run home run against the Miami Marlins in the third inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 9, 2018, in Chicago.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Cincinnati Reds' Matt Harvey stands on the field prior to the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.

(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill). Cincinnati Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman, left, talks with Matt Harvey prior to the team's baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Los Angeles.

By The Associated Press



A look at what's happening around the majors today:

RED ALERT

Matt Harvey will make his Cincinnati debut when he starts at Dodger Stadium. Harvey says he's excited to start a new chapter with the last-place Reds, who acquired the former ace from the Mets for catcher Devin Mesoraco on Tuesday. Harvey was 0-2 with a 7.00 ERA with New York.

Interim Reds manager Jim Riggleman says Harvey could pitch a couple innings or perhaps more, but the right-hander will be limited because of his lack of recent game competition. Harvey had been working out in Los Angeles after being released.

WELCOME BACK

Andrew McCutchen plays in Pittsburgh for the first time since the popular Pirates outfielder was traded to San Francisco last winter. McCutchen was a five-time All-Star while wearing the black and gold and is likely to get a big ovation at PNC Park. He is hitting .250 with three home runs and 14 RBIs with the Giants.

TRENDING

Jake Arrieta (3-1, 3.49 ERA) starts at Citizens Bank Park when Philadelphia hosts the Mets. The Phillies are 7-13 vs. NL East teams and 15-2 against all other opponents.

WINDY WINS

The annual Chicago vs. Chicago series starts up at Wrigley Field. Tyler Chatwood starts for the Cubs, who have won three in a row. Carson Fulmer pitches for the White Sox, who have lost five straight. Since they began meeting in interleague play in 1997, the White Sox hold a 58-54 edge.

HOW SOON?

The Nationals might have an update on center fielder Adam Eaton, a day after he had surgery on his troublesome left ankle. The team hasn't given a timetable for his return. General manager Mike Rizzo said the injury was believed to have happened when Eaton slid hard into home plate earlier this year. Eaton had been on the disabled list since April 9, and was hitting .345 in eight games.

Last year, Eaton had season-ending surgery in April after a knee injury.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.