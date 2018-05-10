ALDOT adds barriers to curb at Vestavia Hills intersection

The Alabama Department of Transportation has now added barriers to an intersection in Vestavia Hills.

Some drivers were hitting the curb when turning right onto Highway 31 from Kentucky Avenue. So Jill Norris started her crusade to fix the intersection after witnessing several accidents.

Her father-in-law ordered barriers and installed them himself. Earlier this week, ALDOT removed them and put their own up until a more permanent solution can be reached.

"We are just so thankful that this action has been taken so quickly," said Norris.

