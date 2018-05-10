Jill: Dry and mild tonight

Earlier storms and showers across parts of east Alabama have faded. We are now just tracking a few clouds and mild temperatures tonight.

High temperatures in the 90s will be a common thing starting tomorrow and lasting through Mother’s Day and early next week.

Rain chances will remain low through this stretch of time too.

Muggy air, something we haven’t seen much of, starts to filter in next week and that will mean a sticky feel to the air, frizzy hair and better chance for pop-up showers and storms.

The chance is slight on Monday, widely scattered on Tuesday and scattered by Wednesday. In the meantime, you’ll have to continue to water the lawn and the garden.

