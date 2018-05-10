Police statewide attend safety summit, learn about new technology

Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis started looking at adding to police force following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

However, he’s not talking about adding officers, but rather technology. That was the theme behind the safety summit held at the Hoover Met on Thursday.

Officers from around the state learned about everything from shot detectors to devices that can detect concealed weapons.

"After Parkland we realized there is some new technology as it develops almost monthly,” said Derzis. "And we don't want to adversely affect the learning environment. I can't imagine having metal detectors at our high school. It just seems crazy to me. Seems like there's got to be technology out here that can help us enhance what we're doing. Keep our kids safe.”

