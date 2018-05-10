Mike Lutzenkirchen & friends remember a son & a friend

He lost his son four years ago come June 29th, and there isn’t a day that goes by that Mike Lutzenkirchen doesn’t think of him.

Former Auburn tight end Philip Lutzenkirchen died in a car accident that involved alcohol and the refusal to wear a seatbelt, and today, through his pain, Philip’s father continues to spread his message of responsibility through the Lutzie43 Foundation.

On Thursday, Mike was joined by the likes of Auburn football coach Gus Malzahn and former Auburn baseball player Tim Hudson in remembering Philip at the annual Lutzie43 Golf Invitational at Farmlinks in Sylacauga. Also on hand for support was Mike’s wife Mary and the couple’s three daughters.

The Lutzenkirchen family is keeping their son’s name alive through their organization, and in doing so awarding college scholarships to deserving students. Mike continues to tour the country speaking, as he warns teenagers of the dangers of drinking and driving while making poor decisions. Mike and the family want Philip’s legacy to live by helping others and in doing so, save lives.

You can learn more about the foundation by clicking here.

