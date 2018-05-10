Sony to release Gary Hart drama starring Hugh Jackman - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sony to release Gary Hart drama starring Hugh Jackman

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart withdrawing from the presidential race on in Denver on May 8, 1987, left, and actor Hugh Jackman at the 7th annual AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 5,... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows Democratic presidential candidate Gary Hart withdrawing from the presidential race on in Denver on May 8, 1987, left, and actor Hugh Jackman at the 7th annual AACTA International Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 5,...

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Sony Pictures has acquired the worldwide distribution rights for a film about Gary Hart's 1988 presidential bid. The studio said Thursday that it will release "The Front Runner" in the fall to coincide with both awards season and the election.

Hugh Jackman is starring as Hart in the film from director Jason Reitman. The film will chronicle the politician's rise and fall as an extramarital affair with a woman named Donna Rice became tabloid fodder and a national scandal.

Reitman says he can't wait for audiences to see Jackman's transformation into the complex figure. Reitman calls Jackman's performance "humanist."

The screenplay is based on journalist Matt Bai's 2014 book "All the Truth is Out." It was co-written by Reitman, Bai and former Hillary Clinton press secretary Jay Carson.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

