Second-Chance Job Fair scheduled to help those with criminal record find work

If you know someone trying to get their life back on track after serving time in prison, they'll have a couple of opportunities this month that could help position them for success.

One opportunity is a job-readiness workshop scheduled for Tuesday, May 22 at the Birmingham Career Center at 3216 4th Avenue South. The fair, which runs from 12:30-4 p.m., offers a chance to practice interview skills and leave with a professional resume. While the event is free, seating is limited and participants will have to register by emailing Birmingham@alcc.alabama.gov or by calling 205-582-5200.

On May 30, a Second-Chance Job Fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bill Harris Arena at the Birmingham Crossplex. Both employers and job seekers are asked to register online at www.labor.alabama.gov/jobfair.

The state departments of labor and corrections are sponsoring both events along with the city of Birmingham.

