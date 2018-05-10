Up to 3,000 new jobs could be coming to west Jefferson County

Up to 3,000 new jobs could be coming to Bessemer and west Jefferson County.

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Commission approved vacating a right of way to allow ALDOT to work on Powder Plant Road.

The work will benefit the proposed new business. The property is owned by US Steel.

A representative told the commission Thursday they have shown interest in the property.

No details available yet about the business, but we're told the salaries of workers would support a family.

An announcement is expected within 30 days.

