Up to 3,000 new jobs could be coming to west Jefferson County

BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Up to 3,000 new jobs could be coming to Bessemer and west Jefferson County. 

On Thursday, the Jefferson County Commission approved vacating a right of way to allow ALDOT to work on Powder Plant Road. 

The work will benefit the proposed new business. The property is owned by US Steel. 

A representative told the commission Thursday they have shown interest in the property. 

No details available yet about the business, but we're told the salaries of workers would support a family. 

An announcement is expected within 30 days.

