Students receive training through automotive logistics program

Some Brookwood High School seniors have the chance to get a job immediately after graduation.

Core Focus Personnel is hosting a week-long automotive logistics program this month. Some of the training includes fork lift driving.

It's a pilot program open to Brookwood High School students.

They'll teach students how to get and keep a job in the automotive industry.

"They all have the skills. They just haven't been exposed to the environment. So that's what we really hope to do is be able to bring those skills out that all these people have in our area," Core Focus Personnel co-owner CJ Richardson said.

Students who complete the course will be offered a job to start working with Schnellecke Logistics.

