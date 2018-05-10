Does Birmingham have enough hotel rooms, transportation to host DNC?

Birmingham is one of eight cities the Democratic National Convention is interested in as a host city. Though Birmingham hasn't put in an official bid, some city officials are concerned if the city could handle such a large event.

Birmingham recently had some of its best hotel motel occupancy rates in years, but they will need more rooms and transportation with huge events coming up.

Thousands of people will be coming for the World Games in 2021 and for the DNC in 2020, if Birmingham lands the convention. There is a question if the city will have enough hotel rooms.

"We've got to take a hard look at their specifications and see exactly what their requirements are as far as headquarter hotels? What their convention venues are going to be?" said Richard Oros with the Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Birmingham bus system has been criticized in the past. Can it be ready to move thousands of people.

“Obviously we got a lot of work to do here in the city of Birmingham in terms of being able to provide reliable convenient transportation,” said Birmingham City Councilman Darrell O'Quinn.

Birmingham officials feel like they can pull off the World Games and the DNC, if they get it, but they admit a lot of work has to be done

