Cobb campaign aide accused of violating sex offender act turns himself in

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has charged Alabama Democratic gubernatorial candidate Sue Bell Cobb's campaign aide Paul Littlejohn III with violating SORNA, the sex offender registration and notification act.

Littlejohn turned himself in tonight around 6:15 p.m. Bond is set for $11,000.

The Sheriff's office says they were made aware Littlejohn was working as a pastor at Greater Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, which runs a daycare and is near a school - both places Littlejohn is prohibited from living or working near.

On Wednesday, investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Littlejohn with a violation of the SORNA. We're told investigators are attempting to locate him and make him aware of the issue.

Littlejohn III was convicted of rape and sodomy charges back in 1984. He served 30 years in prison.

Cobb stood by Littlejohn earlier on Thursday, saying "people can change, and Paul is proof positive of that."

