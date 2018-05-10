Burke named interim president at Calhoun Community College

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A veteran administrator in Alabama's community college system has been named interim president at Calhoun Community College.

The Decatur Daily reports Joe Burke, who served as vice president and dean of instruction at Northeast Alabama Community College in Rainsville for 11 years, will begin his stint at Calhoun on Monday.

He replaces Jim Klauber, who was selected to lead Hagerstown Community College in Maryland in March after serving Calhoun for three years. Klauber's last day at Calhoun is Friday.

With nearly 10,000 students, Calhoun is the state's largest community college.

Alabama Community College System spokeswoman Rachel Adams said Wednesday that a search for a permanent president for Calhoun has not yet begun as the system is currently searching for leaders for two other community colleges.

Information from: The Decatur Daily, http://www.decaturdaily.com/decaturdaily/index.shtml

