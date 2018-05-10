Price may cut back video games, pitches Saturday at Toronto - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Price may cut back video games, pitches Saturday at Toronto

NEW YORK (AP) - Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price says video games may have contributed to his carpal tunnel syndrome, but are not the cause of the condition.

Price is set to start Saturday at Toronto. He has not pitched since May 3.

The 32-year-old left-hander is 2-4 with a 5.11 ERA in seven starts during his third season with the Red Sox. He returned to Boston on Tuesday for tests after experiencing numbness in his pitching hand during a bullpen session and was diagnosed with carpal tunnel.

Price threw about 40 pitches before Thursday night's game at Yankee Stadium. He will be treated with a procedure similar to acupuncture and hopes to avoid surgery.

The 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner is a longtime video game enthusiast. Earlier this season, Price said he and his teammates have been spent many hours playing the popular Fortnite.

He says of video games: "If that was the cause of the problem, it started back in 1997 when I got my first PlayStation when I was 12 years old."

Price adds: "I've always played video games. I've always played it with my teammate, during the offseason, at the field, at the hotel. That's kind of my generation. That's what we do. If I need to shut down video games and pick up a new hobby, then so be it. But I do not think that's the cause."

