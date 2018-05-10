Road closure schedule for movie filmed in Birmingham

The filming of "LIVE!" will cause some streets in downtown Birmingham to be closed over the next month.

Below is an updated list of street closures. You can click here for updated closures daily by 5 p.m. The list is intended for rerouting your commute and avoiding traffic jams. Please be aware that this film is a closed set and you will not be able to participate by just showing up.

Thursday, May 10th: No closures

Friday, May 11th: No Closures

Saturday, May 12th: No Closures

