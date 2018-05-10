Jill: Little if any rain being detected by First Alert Doppler

Temperatures are in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the most part. There are a few showers that have managed to form, though the most organized activity is across northeast Alabama. The chance for a passing shower will remain slight through Thursday night.



High temperatures in the 90s will be a common thing starting tomorrow and lasting through Mother’s Day and early next week. Rain chances will remain low through this stretch of time too.



Muggy air, something we haven’t seen much of, starts to filter in next week and that will mean a sticky feel to the air, frizzy hair and better chance for pop-up showers and storms. The chance is slight on Monday, widely scattered on Tuesday and scattered by Wednesday. In the meantime, you’ll have to continue to water the lawn and the garden.

Tracking hot temperatures on The Four.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.