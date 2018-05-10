Walker Co. man arrested, charged for killing brother-in-law

A Cordova man has been arrested for killing his brother-in-law.

Danny Elmus Perrin, 57, is charged with murder for the death of Johnny Michael Foster, 66, of Cordova. Foster is the brother-in-law to Perrin.

On May 8, Walker County Sheriff's Office say Perrin allegedly made a call to his son in Texas and said he killed Foster and was going to be waiting at his residence for deputies to arrive and send him to prison for the rest of his life. The son called Foster's wife, Ann Foster, who is the sister of Perrin. She drove home, found Foster deceased with multiple gun-shot wounds and called police.

Perrin is being held on $1 million cash bond.

Walker County Sheriff's Office say Perrin and Foster lived beside each other in the Pea Ridge community. Each had a history of calls for service at their residences. On April 16, investigators obtained a felony warrant on Perrin for making a terrorist threat against Foster. Deputies arrested Perrin that day and placed him in county jail. Perrin spent 17 days in jail before making a $15,000 bond with a bonding company.

Walker County's Sheriff's Office say Perrin has a history of mental health issues and has been placed in Behavioral Medicine Unit on previous occasions. Sheriff Jim Walker released the following statement:

“This is a prime example of how our mental health system is in shambles. If a person’s brain is not healthy, a Judge’s order or criminal charge is not going to have an influence on that person. In this case, we did what we could to levy felony charges on Mr. Perrin and the family has tried to get Perrin some help but have been unable to do so. I’m sure the workers in our mental health care system do the best job that they can do, but it is our understanding that the problem lies with lack of adequate funding to address the mental health crisis, that the entire nation is facing.“

