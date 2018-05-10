Pick up a discounted Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Labo with these promo codes

By Jacob Kienlen



Do you have a soft spot in your heart for Nintendo? It’s okay to admit it, you’re not alone. Nintendo does an excellent job of re-creating that childlike wonder we all reminisce about with just about everything it does. When the Switch was first introduced in March 2017, everyone swarmed to pick up the console for themselves. With a whole host of awesome games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and the addition of Nintendo Labo, it’s no surprise the Switch has gained so much momentum. Which is why we were surprised to find out Newegg is offering $20 off the price a Nintendo Switch, or $15 off either Nintendo Labo set.

From now until May 12, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch for just $280. Whether you choose the gray Joy-Con version or theneon Joy-Con version, all you need to do is enter promo code EMCPUEP72 at checkout to getthediscount.If you aren’t already subscribed to the Newegg newsletter, you’ll have to enter your email address to apply the promo code. However, it’s a quick and painless process that results in a nice $20 discount. You can always unsubscribe from that newsletter later, assuming you aren’t busy playing with your brand-new Nintendo Switch.

If you already have the Switch and are looking to pick up some awesome Nintendo Switch accessories to add to your collection, look no further than Labo. From now until May 16, you can snag the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for just $55 from Newegg. All you need to do is use those fingers of yours to enter promo code EMCUEP68at checkout to get that $15 discount. If the Nintendo Labo Robot kit is more your style, you can use the codeEMCUEP68to grab it for just $65.

If you’re still on the fence about buying the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Labo, you can take a look at our hands-on reviews for both. Otherwise, we suggest you take advantage of these great deals while they are still going on. Nintendo Switch deals are far and few between, and this is the first time we’ve ever seen a discount on the Labo Variety Kit.

Looking for more cool stuff? Find more Nintendo Switch deals and just about everything else from our curated dealspage.

