Marley's granddaughter wants accountability for police stop - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Marley's granddaughter wants accountability for police stop

By DEEPTI HAJELA
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Bob Marley's granddaughter says she felt like her life was put in danger when police investigating a reported burglary stopped her and two friends as they left an Airbnb rental in California.

Donisha Prendergast and her friends were leaving the home in Rialto on April 30 when a neighbor called 911 and reported strangers carrying bags out of the residence.

Police officers stopped the trio and questioned them for several minutes while they contacted the homeowner.

Prendergast said at a news conference Thursday in New York that she felt she was singled out because she is black.

She cited instances where innocent black people have been shot by police.

Rialto Police released video footage showing that the encounter was relatively brief and that the officers were polite and professional.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nassar victims urge Texas to investigate Karolyis

    Nassar victims urge Texas to investigate Karolyis

    Thursday, May 10 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-10 17:33:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:31:55 GMT
    Victims of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar are imploring Texas authorities to investigate whether Bela and Martha Karolyi could have done more to prevent Nassar's sexual abuse at the couple's Texas training...More >>
    Victims of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar are imploring Texas authorities to investigate whether Bela and Martha Karolyi could have done more to prevent Nassar's sexual abuse at the couple's Texas training center.More >>

  • Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:21:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:31:40 GMT
    (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>

  • Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:11:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:26:14 GMT

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly