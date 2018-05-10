Editorial Feedback: We have your back

The following comments were generated from an editorial by WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Thursday, May 10, 2018:

Our editorial earlier this week, commenting on the bullying experienced by our own WBRC FOX6 News reporter Melanie Posey on social media, prompted thousands of comments and shares on Facebook and numerous emails to me.

Here is just a sampling:

Tracey responded, “You’re a beautiful person, inside and out. Never let anyone, or anything like social media steal your joy. It’s your gift from GOD and cannot be jeopardized by the thoughtlessness and unkind words of others. They don’t have that kind of power. Stay strong.”

Shelia added, “Thank you for that powerful statement. I've been there. It helps however when your bosses step up and speak out about what's right. Media professionals and particularly on-air personalities will forever be a target of mean-spirited commentary and conversations, but today I was proud to say I am an Alumni of the FOX6 Family because you really are On Melanie's Side.”

Here's what Jacqueline had to say, "I love to say that Mrs. Melanie Posey, you are beautiful and strong. You are doing things most people don't even have the courage to do. I appreciate how you take time out to do your job which is risky and sometimes overwhelming.”

Lastly, Dianne shared this, "I'm writing in regard to the article that I heard about tonight and I was overwhelmed with disappointment. I could not imagine that you of all people would or could be bullied! I'm so sorry that you were, and I don't know who did or why, and it doesn't matter, it never should have happened.”

As always, we encourage and appreciate your feedback.

