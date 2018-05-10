Mickey's Weather Kid: Nyliegh

Congratulations to Nyliegh on being today's weather kid. She is 7-years-old and is from Gadsden.
Her mom says she loves to watch weather related videos and You Tube and her personality is like the sun..bright
and beautiful.
It was wonderful having you help Mickey with the weather this morning, Nyliegh.
