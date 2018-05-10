Lions' Patricia says he was 'falsely accused' of assault

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio). Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves a news conference at the team's football training facility, Thursday, May 10, 2018, in Allen Park, Mich. Patricia addressed the 1996 sexual assault allegation against him which sur...

By NOAH TRISTER

AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia says he was "falsely accused" in a 1996 sexual assault allegation that resurfaced this week.

Patricia held a brief news conference Thursday, a day after a Detroit News report that he and a friend were indicted 22 years ago by a Texas grand jury, on one count each of aggravated sexual assault for an alleged incident involving a woman on South Padre Island. The accuser did not testify and the case was dismissed.

The Lions said Wednesday night that a pre-employment background check did not turn up the incident. The team said it was standing by Patricia.

Owner Martha Firestone Ford, general manager Bob Quinn and president Rod Wood were at Thursday's news conference but did not speak.

An NFL spokesman says the league will review the matter with the team.

