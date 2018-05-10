Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles for May 2018

By Lucas Coll



Content Provided by

Microsoft has seen its share of ups and downs since the Xbox One was released in November 2013. Although it hit store shelves with a limited selection of titles and a higher price tag than Sony’s PlayStation 4, it has come a long way since that initial debut. Console exclusives such as Halo, Forza, and Gears of Warprovide both casual and die-hard gamers with experiences they can’t find anywhere else. With titles such as Titanfall 2, Far Cry 5, Assassins Creed Origins, and Rocket League, you’ll likely want the best possible platform to play them on — and the Xbox One can deliver.

Another thing that sets the Xbox One apart is its fantastic multimedia capabilities. The Xbox One S is, in fact, one of the most affordable 4K media players you can buy. The Xbox One S and One X even boast a 4K Blu-ray player — something that Sony’s PS4 Pro notably lacks. If you want a machine that is as capable of gaming as it is of playing your favorite movies and TV shows in crispy 4K, then Microsoft’s console is the one for you.

In 2016, we saw the launch of the Xbox One S— a slimmer, enhanced iteration of Microsoft’s flagship gaming system — and last year the company launched the beefy Xbox One X1 TB console, which can play games in 4K Ultra HD (whereas the One S can only stream videos and play Blu-rays in 4K). These releases, plus some ongoing spring sales, mean lower prices and hot deals on Microsoft’s console. If you’re looking to upgrade to 4K resolution, or just want a future-proofed console so you can use 4K later, we rounded up some of the best online Xbox One S deals and Xbox One X deals for you to choose from:

$260 from Amazon

$230 from Monoprice

$230 from Ebay

$485 from Amazon

$450 from Ebay

In contrast to Nintendo and Sony, Microsoft has done a considerably better job of maintaining a regularly updated variety of different Xbox One bundles and special-edition consoles purpose-made for the fanboys out there. The Microsoft Store also almost always runs deals offering an additional game of your choice when you buy one of these Xbox One S bundles, letting you save even more cash and giving you some extra entertainment to enjoy right out of the box. You don’t need to pick these up in-store to get the best possible discounts.

Xbox One S 500GB Starter Bundle and free game This bundle is unique in that it offers you a three-month Xbox Game Pass membership that gives you access to more than 100 titlesyou can stream from the cloud (similar to Sony’s PS Now service). You also get a 3-month Xbox Live Gold subscription and can choose an extra free game. Free Xbox One games include Watch Dogs, Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection, and Tom Clancy’s The Division, among others. The Xbox One S 500GB console starter bundle is available for $279 from the Microsoft Store, or you can upgrade to the 1TB console bundle for $299. $279 from Microsoft

Xbox One S ‘Assassin’s Creed Origins’ and ‘Rainbow Six: Siege’ 1TB bundle Score a 1TB Xbox One S console along with the latest entries in the Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six franchises with this bundle. Assassin’s Creed Origins takes you back to ancient Egypt, throwing you into one of the most beautifully designed open worlds we’ve seen so far. Veteran assassins will be in familiar waters here, but Origins is also a great introduction to gamers who are new to the series. The bundle also includes the hit Rainbow Six: Siege, giving you lots of great multiplayer content to chew on. This two-game Xbox One bundle deal can be yours for $298 from Amazon. $298 from Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB ‘Middle Earth: Shadow of War’ bundle and free game Middle Earth: Shadow of War is the excellent sequel to the hit Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor. Our review team gave it a solid nine out of 10 owing to the great open-world design, deep combat system with thrilling large-scale battles, and freedom to play how you want. The game puts you in control of the ranger Talion, but this time you’re commanding your own Uruk army in a battle to challenge Sauron. This Xbox One S bundle 1TB console, comes with a full digital copy of Middle Earth: Shadow of War, a one-month Xbox Game Pass trial subscription, and another select free game, all for just $299 from Microsoft. You can also score the bundle without the free extra game for $289 from Amazon. Xbox Play Anywhere also lets you play Middle Earth: Shadow of War on both your Microsoft Xbox console and your Windows 10 PC. $299 from Microsoft $289 from Amazon

Xbox One S ‘Rocket League’ Blast-Off 1TB bundle and free game If you haven’t yet experienced the multiplayer sensation that Rocket League has become, you’re missing out. This 1TB Xbox One X bundle gives you the hit rocket-powered-car battling game, along with a three-month Xbox Live Gold membership so you can jump into the online action right away, a one-month Xbox Game Pass subscription for new members, and another free game. The Rocket League Blast-Off Xbox One S bundle comes in at $299 from Microsoft. $299 from Microsoft

Xbox One S ‘Madden NFL 18’ 500GB bundle If you can’t get enough of sports games, then EA’s Madden series is the gift that keeps on giving. Our review team gave Madden NFL 18 a glowing review, calling it the best football game to date. This juicy Xbox One S bundle includes a digital copy of NFL 18, along with a 500GB console and wireless controller. The Xbox One S Madden NFL 18 bundle comes in at $265 from Amazon. This package has been recently discontinued, so consider grabbing it before it goes out of stock for good. $265 from Amazon

Xbox One S Ultimate Halo 500GB bundle and free game It wouldn’t be an Xbox roundup without Halo, so if you’re ready to jump into Master Chief’s boots again and start blasting the Covenant, this bundle is for you. Along with a 500GB Xbox One S console, this package includes both Halo 5: Guardians and Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which features Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo 4. You also get a free additional game of your choice. The Ultimate Halo bundle can be yours for $279 from Microsoft. With six full single-player campaigns plus online multiplayer (and another free game on top of all that), this huge collection should keep you busy for a very, very long time. $279 from Microsoft $300 from Amazon

Xbox One S ‘Gears of War 4’ and ‘Halo 5’ 500GB bundle If you’re interested in the Halobundle but you also dig Gears of War and are willing to sacrifice some internal storage, this bundle is for you. Along with a 500GB Xbox One console, this package includes both Gears of War 4 and Halo 5: Guardians— two of the latest flagship titles from Microsoft’s biggest exclusive franchises. You also get the trilogy of Gears of War Xbox 360 games, as well as Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which includes Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, and Halo 4. This bundle can be yours for $300 from Amazon. $300 from Amazon

Xbox One S ‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ 1TB bundle and free game Although technically still in beta, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (commonly referred to as PUBG) has become an unexpected smash hit. This highly addictive open-world battle royale-style competitive shooter drops you into an open arena where you must explore, scavenge, and fight to be the last one standing. This $299 bundle from Microsoft includes a 1TB Xbox One S console, an Xbox One controller, a full copy of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, and an extra free game of your choice. You also get a free one-month Xbox Live Gold membership so you can enjoy multiplayer action right away, and Microsoft is throwing in a one-month Xbox Game Pass trial as a nice cherry on top. $299 from Microsoft $290 from Amazon

Xbox One S ‘Sea of Thieves’ 1TB bundle and free game This Xbox One bundle, also $299 from Microsoft, includes a full copy of the new Sea of Thieves—an open-world multiplayer pirate adventure. Build your crew, sail the high seas, and live the pirate’s life as you hunt for treasure and duke it out with other players in a vast ocean environment. Like the above PUBG bundle, this package also nets you a one-month Gold subscription and Xbox Game Pass trial if you’re a new member. You also get a second free game if you order from Microsoft. $299 from Microsoft $298 from Amazon

Xbox One S ‘Battlefield 1’ 500GB bundle and free game If you want to dive into the latest (not to mention massively popular) Battlefield game, check out this Battlefield 1bundle. The package includes a 500GB Xbox One S system, a copy of Battlefield 1,another free game, and a one-month subscription to EA Access — all for $229. With a free game and EA DICE’s massively addicting multiplayer first-person shooter included, it’s entirely possible that you won’t need to buy another game for several months. Subscribing to Xbox Live Gold will help youget the most out your gaming. The bundle does come with a 14-day free subscription so you can dive into the multiplayer fray right out of the box. $229 from Microsoft

Xbox One S ‘Minecraft’ Limited Edition 1TB bundle with free extra controller and free game The Xbox One is a very capable Minecraft machine, and if you’re looking for a way to play on your couch surrounded by friends and family, this 1TB console bundle offers a lot of value for $299. Along with a Minecraft-themed limited-edition console, you get a Creeper-inspired wireless controller, plus a second pink Minecraft Pig controller. The bundle also includes a full copy ofMinecraft,the Redstone DLC pack, a vertical stand, andan additional free game of your choice. You also get a 14-day Xbox Live Gold trial and a nice $10-off coupon for a three-month or 12-month Gold subscription. $299 from Microsoft $279 from Amazon

Xbox One S ‘Forza Horizon 3’ Hot Wheels 500GB bundle Released in September 2016, Forza Horizon 3was met with universal critical acclaim and is the most highly rated entry in the Forza series so far. This next-gen game combines the best aspects of racing action and open-world exploration, letting you cruise arounda huge environment based on real-life locations in Australia.Forza Horizon 3 offers plenty of cars to enjoy as well— it features 350 vehicles for you to drive and customize. This bundlecontains a 500GB Xbox One S console along with a digital copy of Forza Horizon 3 for both the Xbox and Windows 10, plus the new Hot Wheels-themed DLC (which is every bit as fun as it sounds). The game is also cross-platform, meaning you can share your data between your console and PC. This bundle includes a free game of your choice and comes in at $229 on the Microsoft Store, saving you $50. $229 from Microsoft $238 from Amazon