Gadsden man killed in Walker Co. accident

Alabama state troopers are investigating an accident that claimed the life of a Gadsden man.

Harvey Glenn Chandler III was killed in the crash late Wednesday night on Interstate 22 in Walker County, nine miles east of Jasper. He was 32.

Chandler died when his 2004 Dodge Neon crashed into the rear of an eastbound 2006 International tractor trailer.

There were no other reported injuries.

