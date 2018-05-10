Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) - Yale University police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it, a university administrator said Thursday.

The officers interviewed both students and then told the complaining student that the other woman had every right to be there, according to Yale Vice President for Student Life Kimberly Goff-Crews, who said she found the episode deeply troubling.

"This incident and others recently reported to me underscore that we have work to do to make Yale not only excellent but also inclusive," Goff-Crews said in a statement.

The black student, Lolade Siyonbola, posted two videos of the encounter Monday night on social media showing police interviewing her for more than 15 minutes. She told police she had fallen asleep while working on a paper.

Siyonbola, who said in the videos that the same student had called police months earlier on a friend who had gotten lost in a stairwell of the building, said she saw the statement from Goff-Crews as "a move in the right direction." She said requests for action by the university are currently being drafted by black graduate students.

Goff-Crews said administrators and the Yale police chief are planning listening sessions with students in the months ahead to address the episode. She said she also plans to work with administrators and students to review suggestions on how to improve the university's response to incidents of discrimination and harassment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

    Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators

    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:21 AM EDT2018-05-10 06:21:45 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:12:51 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Visitors take pictures as Kilauea's summit crater glows red in Volcanoes National Park, Hawaii, Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Geologists warned Wednesday that Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could erupt explosively and send boulders, rocks a...
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.More >>
    Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send rocks and ash shooting out of its summit crater.More >>

  • Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:11:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:12:22 GMT
    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>

  • Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police

    Yale: Officers admonished white student for calling police

    Thursday, May 10 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-05-10 15:21:05 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 4:12 PM EDT2018-05-10 20:12:17 GMT
    A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who...More >>
    A Yale administrator says the university police officers who responded to a call about a black graduate student who had fallen asleep in the common area of a campus residence admonished the white student who reported it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly