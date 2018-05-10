Here’s everything we know about ‘The Predator’ movie

By Rick Marshall



You just can’t keep a good trophy-hunting alien down, and nowThe Predator is scheduled to stalk the big screen again starting on August 3. The film even has its first teaser trailer, offering a peek at the iconic alien’s return to theaters.

Directed byIron Man 3 andKiss Kiss Bang Bang filmmaker Shane Black — who also played a supporting role in the original 1987 film —The Predator is expected to be set between the events of 1990’sPredator 2 and 2010’sPredators.Narcosand Loganactor Boyd Holbrookstars in the film, while Olivia Munn, Keegan-Michael Key, Jacob Tremblay, and Thomas Jane have supporting roles.

Here’s everything we know aboutThe Predator so far.

A terrifying teaser

20th Century Fox released the first teaser trailer forThe Predator(see above) on May 10, and the 106-second preview provides a peek at many of the featured characters in the film — including the genetically modified Predator(s) that turn a suburban community into their hunting grounds.

Genetically modified Predators

Your standard garden-variety Predator is bad enough, but the film’s synopsis, obtained by ComingSoon, promises even deadlier hunters. It mentions upgrades obtained from the DNA of other creatures. Is it too much to hope that one of those creatures is a Xenomorph? The synopsis reads:

“From the outer reaches of space to the small-town streets of suburbia, the hunt comes home in Shane Black’s explosive reinvention of the Predator series. Now, the universe’s most lethal hunters are stronger, smarter, and deadlier than ever before, having genetically upgraded themselves with DNA from other species. When a young boy accidentally triggers their return to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race.”

Big changes

The Predator has been in the works for a long time for good reason: The film had to undergo a major rewrite and substantial reshoots. Key participated in a roundtable on April 11 and wasasked about how reshoots had gone. In response, the actor revealed how much work went into them.

“We just finished last week,” Key said, according to CinemaBlend, “and just about three-quarters of the third act was rewritten.”

The actor continued, sharing high praise for director Black, who co-wrote the script with Fred Dekker.

“Shane Black is… he’s just a consummate professional, and a consummate writer,” Key said. “He’s a wordsmith! It was a really, really exhilarating experience, and I think that he’s still one of our most vibrant writers of cinema.”

In addition to giving Black and Dekker a chance to keep improving the film, the reshoots also provided more opportunities for them to share glimpses of their work. Dekker posted a photo from the set on Facebook on March 20, writing that they were “shooting some touch-ups” and that the “body count is alarming.”

Hello, all. Currently in Vancouver shooting some touch-ups for our little movie. I can't tell you what's beyond this fence… except to say the body count is alarming. THE HUNT BEGINS SEPTEMBER 14, 2018. Posted by Fred Dekker on Tuesday, March 20, 2018

The Predator was originally slated to hit theaters in February.

Lightning strikes

Attendees at the Brand Licensing Europe expo in London got an early look at an electrifying promotional image forThe Predator.

The image, which was on display at the 20th Century Fox booth and posted on Instagram by an attendee, features bolts of lightning that form a silhouette of the Predator’s iconic mask. It’s unknown whether the image is actually the first, official poster for the film, or simply a preliminary teaser image for the movie.

FromBattlestar toPredator

The impressive cast ofThe Predator became a little more impressive in late March 2017 with the addition ofBattlestar Galacticaactor Edward James Olmos to the film’s cast.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olmos will play a “military character”in the film. This shouldn’t be much of a stretch for the veteran actor, who famously played Commander (and later Admiral) William Adama on SyFy’s award-winningBattlestar Galactica series, and even directed several episodes of the acclaimed drama.

More recently, Olmos playedthe leader of a rival faction of S.H.I.E.L.D. on five episodes of Marvel’sAgents of S.H.I.E.L.D. television series on ABC.

Cameras rolling, killersposing

Shane Black unleashed a fewmajor updates on the film in mid-February 2017, all via Twitter. The first update, posted on February 18, 2017, confirmed the film’s R rating.

And, just to be clear… PG-13 is for pussies. Spines bleed… a lot. — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 18, 2017

He then posted a “partial cast” photo featuring many of the actors appearing in the film, along with the announcement that cameras had officially begun rolling on the movie.

Partial cast… beautiful human beings, good people. Also, killers. Cameras roll today. Follow me on Twitter for updates. Wish us luck. pic.twitter.com/vYGgGesW0Y — Shane Black (@BonafideBlack) February 20, 2017

From left to right, that’sSterling K. Brown,Trevante Rhodes,Boyd Holbrook,Olivia Munn, and Keegan-Michael Key in the back row, along withJacob Tremblay and Black himself in the front row.

Hunters and hunted

Although the alien Predator is the true star of the franchise, the series has lined up some memorable prey for its hunter over the years.

In January 2017,Hung star Thomas Jane (pictured above) was reportedly added to the cast of the film in an unknown role. No stranger to genre fare due to his starring role in 2004’sThe Punisher and various sci-fi and horror films and television series over the years (including the current sci-fi seriesThe Expanse), Jane hasn’t appeared in very many big-budget movie projects lately, so it will be a return to the big screen of sorts for the actor.

In November 2016, X-Men: ApocalypseactressOlivia Munn (above) reportedly joined the cast of the film, withThe Hollywood Reporter indicating that she’ll play a scientist opposite Holbrook’s character. In early 2017,Key & Peele co-creator and actorKeegan-Michael Key was also added to the supporting cast, along withMoonlight actorTrevante Rhodes.

The project appeared to be narrowing its search for a leading man whenAcademy Award winner Benicio Del Toro was reported in September 2016 to be in talks for the starring roleinThe Predator. Those talks appeared to have broken down in a hurry, though, asNarcos actor Boyd Holdbrook was announced as Del Toro’s replacement just a month later. Holbrook and Rhodes are both rumored to be playing ex-Marines on a mission to take down the alien hunter.

New hunting grounds

In past films featuring The Predator, the alien hunter has stalked its prey in a Central American jungle, the urban jungle of 1990s Los Angeles, a vast temple underneath Antarctica, and an unknown planet that served as the extraterrestrials’ game reserve. This time around, the film will reportedly feature a new environment — once again, on Earth — for one (or more) Predators to seek out trophies.

According to The Hollywood Reporter,The Predator will be set in the unpredictable wilds of suburbia. Exactly how the alien will end up in the suburbs — or exactly which suburbs it will stalk — remains unknown, along with many of the other details regarding the film’s plot.

Semi-familiar faces

Naturally, the initial casting discussion surroundingThe Predatorfocused on whether the film would bring back any of the (admittedly few) characters to survive previous installmentsof the franchise — particularly, Schwarzenegger’s tough-as-nails Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer. After successfully battling the creature in the 1987 original movie, his character didn’t appear in any of the sequels or spinoffs outside of vague references to his encounter in aCentral American jungle.

“These things all happened in 1990,” said Black when asked in May 2016 if there’s a chance we’ll see Schwarzenegger reprise his role. “But now it’s 25 years later. So in other words, if Arnold’s in it — which I’m not allowed to discuss — he would be old Arnold.”

One character who’s definitely returning forThe Predator is yet another representative of the deadly alien species that debuted in the 1987 film. According to Black, the iconic hunter is getting an upgrade of sorts for the film.

“It’s not to ‘improve,’ it’s make it fun, make it different, make it organically different,” Black told Coming Soon in May 2016. “So what’s the extension of it that makes sense, that’s exciting? There have been a lot of changes to Stan [Winston]’s design over the years. These different Predator movies have done different things. . . .In The Predator, we’re doing a lot of upgrades to what you would consider to be the traditional Predator technology and look, but hopefully, the story is what’s going to drag people in, not just the attention to the minutiae.”

Embracing the “R”

The success of recent, “R”-rated sci-fi and superhero genre films appears to have paved the way forThe Predator to return to its bloody, violent, mature-audience roots.

According to Black, the success of superhero movieDeadpool — which had the biggest opening weekend of any “R”-rated film ever made and is currently the second-highest-grossing “R”-rated movie of all time — made studio 20th Century Fox more amenable to takinga restricted-audience approach toThe Predator.

“Fox has been very cooperative,” Black told Collider in November 2016. “Part of it is the success they had with Deadpool, but I also made a case and I think they agreed that fans of the Predator generally, probably aren’t looking to go to see a PG-13-rated version of it. It would be more of a letdown if it was sort of tailored to a family-friendly audience than if it were allowed to play out to the same scale and level that the first “R”-rated one did.”

Bringing back hunting season

The 20th Century Fox studiofirst announcedplans for a reboot of the Predator franchise back in 2014, with both Black and Dekker attached to the project from the very start.

The Predatoris a reunion of sorts for Black and the titular trophy-hunting alien. Along with playing a supporting a role in the original film, Black was also offered a chance to rewrite 1987’s Predator due to his success withLethal Weapon earlier that year, but opted instead for an on-screen role and some unknown, uncredited contributions to the film’s script.

Also returning for the reboot is franchise producer John Davis, who weighed in on Black’s plans for the film in an August 2015 interview.

“I’ve read a lot of [Black’s] script and I think it’s genius,” Davis told Collider. “I think it’s genius and I think it’s entertaining, and what it did is re-create a famous franchise in a different, interesting way; looking at it from a different light. He’s just an amazing writer-director.”

Black has indicated that the film won’t be a full-scale reboot of the franchise, with the film acknowledging the events of the first two installments of the series— 1987’sPredator and 1990’sPredator 2 — but it’s unknown whether the following two crossover films will also fall within the film’s newly established continuity. Whatis known, however, is that The Predatorwill be set in the present day, a fact thatBlack himself confirmed.

“I think it has to stand on its own two feet, but our goal is to make sure it acknowledges that, yeah, it is 30 years later in the continuity of the story,” explained Black. “In other words, Dutch Schaefer’s patrol, which was attacked and largely slaughtered, happened 30 years ago in the context of the story. It’s referenced, it’s part of the mythology. In that way, it’s more of a sequel than a reboot.”

First contact

Fans got their first look at the version of the iconic alien that will debut inThe Predator via an image posted on the franchise’s official Facebook page in February 2016. The image featured the text “You’ll Never See Him Coming” over a background image of the alien, along with red text featuring the film’s newly announcedtitle.

Filming concluded onThe Predator in June 2017, but there’s no official word yet on when we can expect to see the first footage from the film.

Updated May 10 with the first teaser trailer for the film.



