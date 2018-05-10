Alabama man, 51, charged in death of woman, 27, found in car

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found dead in a car two months ago.

News outlets report Mobile police arrested 51-year-old Kenneth Lee Campbell on a murder charge Wednesday. He's accused in the death of 27-year-old Lelia Smith, who was found dead March 3.

Police have not released details of what led to Campbell's arrest. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.