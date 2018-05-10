Alabama man paralyzed by coral snake bite remains in ICU

GILBERTOWN, Ala. (AP) - A coral snake bite has left an Alabama man paralyzed in an intensive care unit.

News outlets report Jeffrey Phillips was bitten last week when he mistook the snake his children discovered in their yard for a king snake.

He was rushed to Anderson Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi, where antivenin was flown in to save his life.

His mother, Judy Kell, says he might have to relearn how to walk, dress himself, eat and brush his teeth. His fiancee, Angela Patrick, says Phillips was due to start a new job in a couple of weeks. That job and their August wedding are now on hold.

A GoFundMe set up by Phillips' family says he currently has no medical insurance.

