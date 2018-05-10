The best iPhone apps available right now (May 2018)

By Brenda Stolyar



Apple’s iPhone is the most popular smartphone in the world, and we want you to help you get the most out of yours. From dating apps to QR scanners, your phone is capable of nearly anything these days, and some apps just rise above the rest. We’ve recently cut our list of the best iPhone apps in half, bringing you the true cream of the crop: 100 apps, sorted by category, that will make your life simpler, easier, and more enjoyable. If you’re into gaming, check out our best iPhone games roundup.

It may be owned by Facebook, but Instagram is still the best social network for sharing pictures and ruining them with silly filters. We say ruining, but we put X Pro II on just about everything.

Bitmoji allows you to customize everything from your cartoon avatar’s hair and eye color to its outfits and accessories. With a huge library of stickers that include your Bitmoji, you can send dozens of different personal emojis through iMessage and any other apps that support the copy/paste feature. You can also link the app to Snapchat, to make your Snaps and Snap stories even more fun.

YouTube used to come with your phone, but with iOS 6, Appleremoved it. Luckily, Google brought it back. If you need to know what YouTube is, please meet us back in 2005. It now features YouTube Red, a monthly subscription service that allows downloaded playlists to be used offline and playback with no ads.

Facebook is the social network. If you want to make your phone Facebook official, you should download this app. A must-have for nearly anyone, as many other social apps connect through Facebook to acquire vital information.

Google Chrome is an upgrade from the default browser, Safari. The app can sync your history and bookmarks across devices and includes features like search bar autocomplete and unlimited tab functionality.

Want to find nearby restaurants or track a package using your voice? Well, theofficial Google app allows users to have full-fledged conversations with their phone. It’s just like Siri, except it connects with your Google accounts.

Slack is the premier messagingapp for teams and companies, allowing for clear communication throughout every level of your organization. Slack instantly syncs across all devices and is compatible with dozens of other apps and services (like Dropbox) to make your jobsimpler and easier.

WhatsApp, which is a great choice for anyone who doesn’t have unlimited texting and spends a lot of time connected to Wi-Fi,lets you send and receive messages, pictures, audio notes, and video messages.

With Google Hangouts, you can either message friends and family anytime — even if they’re offline. You can also opt for a voice call or video chat instead. The app allows you to create group chats for up to 150 people, send emojis, animated Gifs, and even status messages. With Maps integration, you’re also able to easily share your location.

The de facto VOIP service that is owned by Microsoft, Skype is used by more than 250 million users worldwide. Free international voice and video calls are tough to pass up.

Facebook now offers its Messenger service as a stand-alone app, enabling you to chat with your Facebook friends and anyone in your contacts with the app installed — and without having to be signed into Facebook. We recommend this app for the sheer volume of messaging that happens via Facebook, though it’s a little frustrating that the Facebook app itself no longer includes messaging functionality.

For those who find themselves participating in a ton of group chats, GroupMe makes it easier to keep track of them all. You can name your groups, set avatars, and also save your photos and videos within the group chats to refer back to later.

Grindr is the largest social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. Using your phone’s location, you can find other members close by to talk to, swap photos with, or meet in person.

Coffee Meets Bagel takes the guesswork out offinding a match. Based on its smart algorithm, you’ll only get 21 options everyday at noon from people who have already liked you. There’s also a video section with prompts that allows you to gain more insight on a potential match’s personality, rather than relying only on photos.

If you would prefer to do your dating with people your friends can vouch for, check out Hinge. It hooks you up with the best matches in your extended network, connecting you with friends of friends.

Bumble flips the web dating paradigm on its head by forcing women to make the first move. Match with someone (the app functions pretty much exactly like Tinder) and the woman has 24 hours to send a message or the match expires.

Tinder is a terrible app if you want to date. It only shows you someone’s picture and age. But it’s superfun to swipe people away as Hot or Not. If someone thinks you’re hot, you can chat.

For those looking to make some changes to their physique, MyFitnessPal’s Calorie Counter app is perfect. The app allows users to take pictures of barcodes to find nutrition facts for any food product, as well as create goals to reach your desired weight.

Everyone dreads the moment when it’s finally time to split up the check. Tab makes it easy. The app allows you to snap a photo of your receipt, designate items for individuals in your group, and split up the prices, tax, and tip. You can share the receipt with others, and the app even supports Venmo — so there’s no excuse for that one friend who always seems to dodge the bill.

Oh She Glows includes more than 95 plant-based recipes that aren’t only healthy, but also look extremely stunning. Aside from exemplary photos of each recipe, you’re provided with a description of the dish, step-by-step instructions, a list of tips, and nutritional information.

There are loads of cooking apps on iOS, but Kitchen Stories goes a step further than most with features like video guides, step-by-step photo instructions, and compatibility with Apple’s tvOS, as well as WatchOS for syncing shopping lists. You can create custom cookbooks to save your favorite recipes, read informative articles designed to inspire your next meal, and take advantage of a handy built-in measurement converter. Better yet, Kitchen Stories is available in 12 languages.

For fans of League of Legends, Instant eSports has you covered with live scores, breaking news, and match recaps for even the most MOBA-crazy consumer. The app also features the ability to follow teams or players to keep up with statistics, as well as the ability to chat with other fans.

Twitch’s mobile app brings the wide world of game streaming to your fingertips. Chat with other Twitch users, view your favorite streamers’ channels, or watch recorded video of top gamers and events. The Twitch app is AirPlay and Chromecast compatible.

While it may not be the perfect solution — forcing you to use your phone in addition to your Switch console for voice chat — Nintendo’s just-released Online app offers the most convenient way to play Splatoon 2 with friends, and thus earns a spot on this list. Currently, Splatoon 2 is the only game the app supports, though this is sure to change over the coming months. Next year, Nintendo will begin charging a $20 yearly fee to use the Switch’s online features — but until then, the app remains free.

The PlayStation app offers the same basic functionality as SmartGlass, except it’s for your PlayStation 4. View trophies, compose message, and browse the PlayStation store with this app. Some games also include second-screen functionality for a deeper play experience.

Microsoft’s mobile companion app for the Xbox One allows you to navigate Xbox menus using your smartphone. The Xbox appoffers compatibility with otherwise tedious Xbox apps like messaging and achievements.

Open Table is great for planning dinner on the fly. The free app allows you to search for new restaurants, explore menus, and even reserve a table.

If you’re looking to buy tickets for a concert, sporting event, or theater show, then you will find them here. You can also use this app to sell or transfer tickets and get alerts on artists or events that might interest you.

If you want to browse showtimes and/or buy movie tickets in advance, Fandango is for you. The iPhone app works well and can mean the difference between making a sold-out show or going homebrokenhearted.

With Resy, you can find restaurants around your area that have been tested and approved by Resy’s team. You can browse under different filters such as location and meal type (whether you’re in the mood for breakfast, lunch, or dinner), or use the search tool to make reservations based on availability.

Yelp is good for looking up almost any location, be it a restaurant or hardware store. Yelpers write in-depth reviews, and you can read all their nasty and nice comments. It has a helpful map view, too.

Headspace offers hundreds of guided meditation sessions for sleep, stress, and exercise, and more. For busy days, the app includes “mini mediation” sessions along with SOS sessions on-hand for those moments when you’re feeling panic and anxiety.

Daily Yoga features several different ways to get in touch with your inner yogi. Short courses with accompanying music are free, butmore advanced users can shell out some cash to get more poses, routines, and tunes.

Nike’s free workout app is, unsurprisingly, full of familiar faces. Celebrities and world-class athletes — such asEllie Goulding and Ashton Eaton — use the appto present their favorite workouts. The appalso allows you totrack your exercise habits and sync with various social media sites.

Calm is a meditation app that offers guided sessions for beginners, along with programs for those on intermediate and advanced levels. You can choose from different breathing exercises, adult bedtime stories, or soothing nature sounds to use during yoga.

Turn your grueling workout into an exhilarating fight for survival with anapp designed tosimulate a zombie attack. Build your base by collecting supplies and avoiding the deadly horde — all by running around town!

Apple Music works with your iTunes account to give you personal recommendations based on your library. You can create your own profile and playlists, and follow friends to check out their tunes. Depending on the membership you choose — student, individual, or family — you’ll have to pay a fee ranging from $5 to $15 per month.

Amazon Prime members have access to more than just free two-day shipping. With Amazon Music, you can stream popular songsor download your favorite albums for offline playback.

Tidal, the subscription-based music service backed by Jay-Z, offers high-fidelity sound quality and high-definition music videos, along with access to exclusive tracks and albums. Subscribing to Tidal also nets you free music downloads across all devices.

SoundCloud is the audio player that has become a favorite of musicians, talk shows and podcasts alike. The iOS app gives access to favorites, playlists, and trending audio, and lets you follow and listen with friends.

If you haven’t used Pandora by now, go turn your AM radio back on. Pandora uses music science to create stations around a song or artist. You tell it what you like and what you hate. It learns.

Spotify is changingthe game for the entire music industry. It’s free on PCs and tablets, but $10 a month if you want to fully use it on iPhone. It’s worth it. You can listen to full albums and create playlists.

Use the NPR News app to stay up to date on both local and world events. The app provides written articles, NPR’s famous radio programs, and podcasts.Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Fresh Air are just a few of the choice offerings on the NPR News app.

Apple News is already available on all iOS devices, and reduces the need for a variety of news apps. The “For You” tab allows you to pick and choose specific apps you’d like to receive notifications from. You can also search for specific subjects or publications and save articles to view offline later. All of the stories are also saved across all your iOS devices.

We know what you’re asking: Why bother paying for a third-party podcast app when iPhones already have one built-in? More features, that’s why! Podcast lovers are sure to appreciate some of Pocket Casts advantages over Apple’s software, such as customizable skip intervals, Chromecast and Sonos support, the ability to boost voices over background noise, and even a selection of themes.

For those looking to get their news on a global scale, Al Jazeera English brings a curated collection of top news stories and video from across the world, as well as 24-hour access to live video and background audio streaming.

The biggest newspaper in the world comes to the small screen, offering breaking news alerts, morning briefings compiled by Times journalists, and the ability to save articles for offline access.

Designed with college students in mind, Splitwise helps you keep track ofdebts owed between friends and connects seamlessly with Paypal and Venmo so you can settle up at any time.

Zelle is a payment service app that allows you to send money directly between U.S. banks within a few minutes. Depending on which bank you use, you might have already seen it integrated into your own banking app, but now it is available as a stand-alone app. Instead of having to enter your account and routing number, all you need to attach is your Visa or MasterCard debit card. Within the app, you can send money, request it, or split a specific amount between a group and receive the money instantly.

It takes some time to set up, but Mint can track all of your spending and create a sensible budget for you. You can monitor all of your credit card purchases and banking through Mint, created by Intuit (of TurboTax fame).

Venmo is the payment app for the people. Connecting directly with your debit card, Venmo offers free person-to-person money transfers. Credit transfers require a percentage fee. It’s compatible with many shopping apps for easy checkout.

Use PayPal to check up on the transactions in your account, send or request money, and photograph checks or credit cards to add them to your account without messing with the details.

With Facetune, you can easily edit selfies and portraits in a variety of ways without having to use fancy programs like Photoshop. For $4, you can perfect your skin, reshape your facial structure, add makeup, and more.

Ever wish you could compile all the memories from the past year into one video? With 1 Second Everyday, you can record up to two snippets a day and then mash everything together to create a monthly or seasonal video, as well as one from the past five years — all of which are up to you. You’re also able to set reminders on the app which will alert you to record content every day.

VSCO is like a super-professional version of Instagram, allowing users to shoot high-quality stills with advanced camera controls and post them to their VSCO profile. The community features original content from VSCO, as well as a curated collection of user work.

If you’re looking to add some sparkle to your photos and videos, kirakira+ is here to help. With a Glitter effect filter, you can either add a little shine to a dull object or increase the sparkle on light-emitting materials and reflective objects. The app also allows you to edit past photos and videos saved to your photo album.

Enlightwas developed to harness the full power of the CPU and GPU in Apple’s devices, delivering one of the most powerful photo-editing tools on iOS. If you own an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus or later, the app takes advantage of the wide color gamut of the displays in those phones, and features an extensive roster of customizable filters and special effects, allowing you to create even more amazing things with that already capable camera.

Prefer listening to books over reading them? Audible has you covered with more than 180,000 titles that you can download for offline play. Speed up or slow down narration speed to fit your preferred listening experience.

Goodreads is similar to Yummly, but for books, providing recommendations based on books you like and books your friends like. The app lets you connect to book clubs and discussions with readers across the globe.

Google Play Books offers millions of titles to choose from that you can read even when you’re offline. Any notes taken while reading will automatically sync to your Google Drive, which you can share with a group to collaborate on. With the addition of audiobooks, you can also listen to books on-the-go instead — with no subscription required.

Amazon rules the ebook reader world, but you can also get its Kindle app just about everywhere else, including for iPhone. Kindle features one of the largest literary selections in the world, and you can even subscribe to Kindle Unlimited to read as many as you want for $10 a month.

Though it hasn’t been updated since 2013, we had to include Apple’s native ebook reading app. The app connects with social media platforms like Facebook so you can share your thoughts on your favorite novel.

Wish connects you to thousands of merchants where you can shop for fashion, shoes, kitchen gadgets, and electronics directly from those who make them. It also uses AI technology to find products based on the items you already shopped for on the app.

The free Groupon app is perfect for all the coupon clippers out there. Save money and paper in one fell swoop, as Groupon presents you with incredible deals that often total up to 70 percent off a meal or outing.

With Poshmark, you can ditch the typical vintage boutiques and consignment shops. The app gives you access to more than 5,000 brands and sizes. You can also make extra cash by selling your own clothes. Once it’s sold, Poshmark will provide you with a prepaid shipping label.

There’s very little that you can’t buy or sell on eBay . The app is full-featured and much easier to use than the website. Bid on items, track your orders and sell all of your unwanted stuff right here.

Amazon is the No. 1 online retailer for a reason. Browse Amazon’s vast collection of products quickly and easily. Plus, you can enable notifications for daily Amazon Gold Box deals so you never miss out on a discount.

Apple has developed a new way to share videos on your social media feeds with Clips. Clips is a very simple app that functions like Your Story on Facebook or Instagram, but as a stand-alone app, it is much more powerful. You can record a video or use pictures and videos from your library to make a fun video to share with family and friends. It also includes many filters and other tools that function almost like iMovie, and the latest version 2.0 update adds features only for the iPhone X. It is the most feature-rich app to make short videos to share on your feeds.

With Ditty, anything you write can be made into a short, silly song, complete with GIFs based on the lyrics. You can swap out the GIFs for your own media, and share your creation with other users of the app, as well as friends on social networks. While some songs cost money to use, many are unlicensed and free.

Hands down, Snapchat is the best app to use if you want to send naughty pictures to someone. Every picture or short video you send deletes itself forever after about 10 seconds. Watch out for screenshotters!

Say you like Twitter as a concept, but you’re not a fan of the app. Then Tweetbot was made for you. One of iOS’ longest-running third-party Twitter clients, the latest version of Tweetbot delivers a better interface, as well as features you won’t find on the first-party app, like the ability to mute users, and dive into activity stats and analytics. Tweetbot also gives you free rein to fully tailor Twitter to your needs with customizable tabs, gestures, and themes. Not to mention, you’ll never see a single ad.

Ironically, the best way to watch YouTube videos with friends is only available on iOS. Uptime, the new social video sharing app from Google’s experimental Area 120 division, was invite-only. Now, the app is available to all users. Simply sign in with a Google account, find your friends, and get to it. You can even comment and react with emojis in real time.

Twitter helps you keep your finger on the pulse of the world — and find out who’s worth listening to. Follow friends, celebrities, or companies’ official feeds to get instantly notified when something big goes down.

Twenty Four is the sports app for the metrics-obsessedbasketball fanatic. Twenty Four provides daily and weekly stats to help individuals more accurately predict both player and team performance going into a game or series. Twenty Four also offers the latest NBA memes for individuals so inclined.

More athlete than a fan? This app lets you record your golf swing, tennis serve, or any other movement you want to analyze in slow motion. You can provide commentary, make annotations, and compare two videos.

For those who can’t get enough of fantasy sports, Yahoo’s app is the best in the business. You can track stats for baseball, football, hockey, and basketball here, as well as participate in mock drafts and read expert opinions.

For baseball fans, there’s still no better app than the official one. MLB.com At Bat features scores and news, as you’d expect. But the app goes a step further for MLB.TV subscribers, with live feeds for nearly every game, as well as Gameday Audio for those who enjoy tuning in to their favorite hometown radio announcer. You can cast games to a supported device, like an Apple TV or Chromecast, easily purchase tickets, and even set the app icon to your favorite club.

ESPN has a monopoly on this sports stuff. Its officialapp is the best place to keep up to date with sports scores from all your favorite professional or college teams while you’re on the go. The ESPN app also now allows mobile streaming of WatchESPN and ESPN3.

If you’re looking to get rid of your cable box, YouTube TV lets you stream more than 40 networks for $40 per month. You can also have six YouTube TV accounts per household, allowing each person in the family to have their own login.

As Amazon Prime continues to release more original content, it can be tough to keep up with what you want to watch. With the Prime Video app, you can download and stream all the movies and TV shows available on the service — including Prime Originals — on any of your iOS devices. Naturally, you’ll need to have an Amazon Prime membership.

If you want to keep up with TV shows, but can’t stand cable, Hulu is the best place to go. It has a lot of the major network and cable channel shows. A Hulu Plus subscription costs $8 per month.

The ubiquitous, super-popular Netflix app nearly made our list of essentials. If you don’t know what Netflix is,we’re surprised you found our website. Netflix lets you stream movies and television shows for a monthly fee. Get started with our list of the best shows on Netflix right now.

If you need to get somewhere and don't have wheels of your own, hop in someone else's ride. Uber's "private taxi" service offers the privacy and safety of a stranger's car as an alternative to public transportation.

Lyft offers a slightly less expensive version of Uber's private cab service, allowing you to get from Point A to Point B — even if you're not in a state to drive (or walk). Lyft offers ride discount credits upon registration.

Airbnb is no longer limited to finding places to stay while traveling. You're also able to find and make reservations at different restaurants in the area you're visiting, and if you're looking for things to do, the app suggests different experiences including classes, workshops, concerts, and more — all of which you can book directly from the app.

Taking up a new language is tough, but Duolingo makes things a bit easier. It's great for those looking to learn a language before heading abroad, whether it be Spanish, French, German, Vietnamese, Greek, Romanian, or Japanese. With lessons carved out into brief chunks, Duolingo makes it convenientto pop in every day to reinforce what you've learned.

Google Maps is the king of mapping apps, and it's a reliable service you can use to navigate the area you're in, while receiving real-time updates on traffic conditions and public transit information. You can read and write reviews for businesses and restaurants, label your favorite places, see a timeline of your activity, and share your current trip and location with friends and family.

Why waste time in traffic or pay more than you have to for gas? Waze solves both of these problems by supplying you with access to community-generated, real-time traffic information and gas prices.

Being lost in a new city is one of the downsides of traveling. Thankfully, CityMaps2Go allows you to navigate thousands of cities without looking like a tourist. If you're traveling to a part of the world with spotty service or limited internet access, you can download maps and guides from the app beforehand. This handy feature keeps you from unnecessarily burning through data.