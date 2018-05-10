Man accused in Cordova drug deal shooting captured

Danny Guthrie was caputred in a wooded area in Townley following a shooting. (Source: Cordova PD)

A man accused of shooting another man after a drug deal in Cordova was arrested late Wednesday night.

Danny Guthrie was found while trying to hide in a wooded area near Townley.

Cordova police responded to the shooting at a home on Annex Street early Wednesday morning. The victim was airlifted to a Birmingham hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Cordova Police Spokesman T.J. Armstrong says an investigation determined the shooting was over a drug deal.

After the shooting, Guthrie ran from the scene.

Guthrie will be taken to the Cordova City Jail pending charges determined by the District Attorney’s office.

Guthrie was already wanted on numerous charges from the sheriff’s office prior to the shooting.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.