Town & Country apologizes to Monica Lewinsky over invite

NEW YORK (AP) - A magazine has apologized to Monica Lewinsky after she said she was disinvited to an event because former President Bill Clinton was attending.

Town & Country on Thursday tweeted it regretted "the way the situation was handled." The magazine held its annual Philanthropy Summit in New York City on Wednesday.

Lewinsky took to Twitter on Wednesday to say the invitation was rescinded after she had accepted because Clinton decided to attend. She said manners expert Emily Post would not approve.

Lewinsky later tweeted "definitely, please don't try to ameliorate the situation by insulting me with an offer of an article in your mag."

Clinton initially denied having an affair with the then-White House intern before admitting to it in 1998.

