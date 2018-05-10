Heirloom Tomato Salad

Ingredients:
2-3 heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/2 inch
6-8 heirloom cherry tomatoes - sliced in half
Fresh basil
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar
1-2 burrata cheese, cut in half
salt and pepper
Directions:
Arrange tomatoes on plate; drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and salt and pepper
Top with Buratta cheese
Drizzle with more extra-virgin olive oil
Top with pieces of torn fresh basil.
