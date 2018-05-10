Heirloom Tomato Salad

Ingredients:

2-3 heirloom tomatoes, sliced 1/2 inch

6-8 heirloom cherry tomatoes - sliced in half

Fresh basil

1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp balsamic vinegar

1-2 burrata cheese, cut in half

salt and pepper

Directions:

Arrange tomatoes on plate; drizzle with extra-virgin olive oil and salt and pepper

Top with Buratta cheese

Drizzle with more extra-virgin olive oil

Top with pieces of torn fresh basil.

