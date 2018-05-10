Cannes: Chastain, Nyong'o, Cruz promote female-led spy film - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Cannes: Chastain, Nyong'o, Cruz promote female-led spy film

(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Actresses Fan Bingbing, from left, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o pose for photographers during a photo call for the film '355' at the 71st international film festival, Canne... (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Actresses Fan Bingbing, from left, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o pose for photographers during a photo call for the film '355' at the 71st international film festival, Canne...
(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Actresses Fan Bingbing, from left, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o pose for photographers during a photo call for the film '355' at the 71st international film festival, Canne... (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP). Actresses Fan Bingbing, from left, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz and Lupita Nyong'o pose for photographers during a photo call for the film '355' at the 71st international film festival, Canne...

By JAKE COYLE
AP Film Writer

CANNES, France (AP) - At last year's Cannes Film Festival, Jessica Chastain noticed the paucity of female-led action films at the movie marketplace. This year, she brought a corrective.

Chastain and her co-stars on Thursday promoted plans for "355," a James Bond-like spy thriller led by female stars. Along with Chastain, the film is to star Marion Cotillard, Lupita Nyong'o, Penelope Cruz and Fan Bingbing.

The quintet touted the project at a presentation in Cannes. Cruz called Chastain "Santa Claus" for assembling the film, which she called "very emotional to be part of."

"355," which has franchise aspirations, is one of the hottest properties at Cannes, the world's largest film market.

Chastain last year served as a jury member in Cannes, and was critical of the female representation in the festival's main slate.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Nassar victims urge Texas to investigate Karolyis

    Nassar victims urge Texas to investigate Karolyis

    Thursday, May 10 2018 1:33 PM EDT2018-05-10 17:33:51 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:31:55 GMT
    Victims of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar are imploring Texas authorities to investigate whether Bela and Martha Karolyi could have done more to prevent Nassar's sexual abuse at the couple's Texas training...More >>
    Victims of disgraced sports doctor Larry Nassar are imploring Texas authorities to investigate whether Bela and Martha Karolyi could have done more to prevent Nassar's sexual abuse at the couple's Texas training center.More >>

  • Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Study finds little bang for the buck in Zika blood testing

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-05-09 21:21:47 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:31:40 GMT
    (Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...(Cynthia Goldsmith/CDC via AP). FILE - This 2016 digitally-colorized electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the Zika virus, in red, about 40 nanometers in diameter. According to a study released...
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>
    Screening millions of blood donations for the Zika virus netted only a few infections, new study says.More >>

  • Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Nurse charged in death of former Trump adviser's father

    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:11 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:11:52 GMT
    Thursday, May 10 2018 2:26 PM EDT2018-05-10 18:26:14 GMT

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>

    A nurse has been charged in the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, at Philadelphia senior care facility.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly