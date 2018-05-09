Mother-daughter duo wins $100,000 investment for their start-up app

A mother and daughter team have 100,000 reasons to celebrate after winning the Rise of the Rest pitch competition in Birmingham.

Kerry Schrader and Ashley Ammons who created the Mixtroz app were named the winners.Mixtroz uses short questionnaires to match people into small groups at networking events. It’s a way for event attendees to break the ice with each other.

J.D. Vance, an investor with the competition, says Birmingham’s entrepreneurship future is bright.

“I'm excited about what we're seeing in Birmingham. I'm excited about the entrepreneurs and the companies that they are building. I think this is a city where you are going to see a lot of high quality entrepreneurship and investing in the next few years,” Vance said.

So far the Rise of the Rest bus tour has traveled to over 30 cities around the country helping to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into local startups.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.