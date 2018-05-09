Cullman High adding additional SRO next year

Cullman High School will have one additional school resource officer on campus next year.

All other city schools have one full-time school resource officer. Cullman High will now have two.

Superintendent Dr. Susan Patterson sent us the following statement about the move:

Cullman City Schools, in collaboration with the Mayor and City Council, have maintained a full-time SRO at each school campus for a number of years now. We appreciate the effort of Mayor Jacobs, Chief Culpepper and the City Council for assisting us to continue and increase our campus security through our resource officers. Through these efforts, we will be able to add an additional officer to our largest campus, Cullman High School.

As a school system, our daily focus is to provide high quality learning opportunities for all students. To achieve this, we must have our highest priority be student safety. Our students deserve to have an environment they feel safe in. As a community, we have consistently worked together to ensure this. The opportunity to further that through additional resource officers is a result of this effort.

The officer will be added for the beginning of the upcoming school year. This has been an ongoing effort between the city and schools. Another advantage of adding the officer is the ability to have a designated fill in when other school officers have to be absent. This person will have familiarity with all of our campuses and safety procedures as opposed to having to pull regular patrol officers for assistance.