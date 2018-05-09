FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures tomorrow

Thursday will be mostly sunny again with a slight chance afternoon showers and storms. The best chances for rain will come after 2 p.m. and continue through the early evening. Rain chances will remain the highest north of I-20 at around 20 percent. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is a code yellow for o-zone tomorrow.

Friday will be mostly sunny with only a small chance for rain. Highs will reach the lower 90s. the forecast looks mostly sunny with highs in the lower 90s for the Mother's Day weekend. Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

Saturday will be sunny with highs reaching 91. By Mother's Day, expect temperatures to reach 91 during the afternoon. The sunshine to continue through early next week. We will remain in the Summer pattern next week. The long range forecast keeps temperatures above average with little rainfall in the forecast.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.