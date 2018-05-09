Police investigating pedestrians struck by vehicle on Pike Road - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police investigating pedestrians struck by vehicle on Pike Road

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are investigating a vehicle hitting two pedestrians on Pike Road.

The victims, an adult and juvenile, received non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened on the 1500 block of Pike Road.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly