Oneonta apartment fire damages 12 units, displaces 20 people

An apartment fire in Oneonta damaged 12 units and has displaced 20 people.

There were no injuries.

Oneonta fire responded to a call at Eastside Apartments, on the 600 block of Underwood Ave., just after 5 p.m. They initially responded to two units fully involved. Five additional volunteer fire departments assisted.

Of the 12 units damaged, four were damaged from fire, while two had smoke and water damage and six were damaged by water alone.

The Red Cross was called to assist families displaced.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

