Watches, wardrobe of comedian Jerry Lewis to be auctioned

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Property that belonged to famed comedian Jerry Lewis will be auctioned next month in Las Vegas.

Julien's Auctions says some of his watches, including one given to him by Dean Martin, and his wardrobe and props from the 1963 film "The Nutty Professor" are among the items that will be auctioned.

The auction house says the watch is engraved with the phrase "Jerry My Buddy/ and Pal/ I Love You/ Dino." It is expected to sell for between $4,000 and $6,000.

A custom-made tweed burgundy suit that Lewis wore in the film is expected to fetch between $2,000 and $4,000.

Lewis, whose fundraising telethons became as famous as his hit movies, died Aug. 20.

The estate auction will take place June 22 at Planet Hollywood casino-resort.

