Moore endorses longtime ally in Alabama congressional race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is endorsing his former campaign manager in an Alabama congressional race.

Moore on Wednesday announced support for longtime ally Rich Hobson in the GOP primary for the 2nd District congressional seat now held by Republican Rep. Martha Roby.

In a statement released by Hobson's campaign, Moore said Hobson's, "reputation for honesty, integrity, and devotion to duty is above reproach."

Moore lost the U.S. Senate race in Alabama to Democrat Doug Jones amid accusations of sexual misconduct with teens decades ago. Moore has denied the allegations.

Hobson has defended Moore and called the allegations a "political assassination."

Hobson managed Moore's Senate campaign and served as Alabama's administrative director of courts while Moore was chief justice. He also served as director of Moore's legal foundation.

