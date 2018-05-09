Several central AL high schools recognized in new ranking

Several high schools in central Alabama are being recognized as some of the best in Alabama according to rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.

There are several criteria for the rankings including standardized test performance and college readiness.

Mountain Brook High School was 2nd in the state. Homewood was 3rd, and Oak Mountain was 5th.

Rounding out the top ten in the state from our area, Vestavia Hills was 6th and Hewitt-Trussville 7th.

"They (school staff) also create a sense that you have to build those around you. Build your school system, build your community if you would. And also there is an expectation for greatness rather than a hope for greatness. I think that's unique at Oak Mountain," said Chris Johnson, Oak Mountain Parent.

