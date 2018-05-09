Several central AL high schools recognized in new ranking

The Alabama State Board of Education has announced the state's 2018-19 Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in a ceremony Wednesday evening.More >>
The Alabama State Board of Education has announced the state's 2018-19 Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year in a ceremony Wednesday evening.More >>
Of the 12 units damaged, four were damaged from fire, while two had smoke and water damage and six were damaged by water alone.More >>
Of the 12 units damaged, four were damaged from fire, while two had smoke and water damage and six were damaged by water alone.More >>
Imagine being 15 years old and bullied everyday by those you attend school with.More >>
Imagine being 15 years old and bullied everyday by those you attend school with.More >>
Several high schools in central Alabama are being recognized as some of the best in Alabama according to rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.More >>
Several high schools in central Alabama are being recognized as some of the best in Alabama according to rankings released by U.S. News and World Report.More >>