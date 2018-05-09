Birmingham soccer fans get great news

Soccer fans in the state of Alabama received some good news on Wednesday as BBVA Compass Field, home to the UAB Blazers and Birmingham’s incoming pro soccer team, is being expanded and renovated.

Sitting on the edge of the UAB campus, the field will see its seating capacity increased from 2,000 to 6,000. In addition, a permanent concessions stand, bathrooms and ticket office will be built. An additional 40x20 video board will also be added to enhance the fan experience.

On hand at Wednesday’s official groundbreaking ceremony were UAB President Ray Watts, UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram, BBVA Compass President and CEO Onur Genç, BBVA Compass Birmingham Market CEO Andrea Smith and Legion FC President Jay Heaps. Commenting to WBRC FOX6 on the excitement surrounding the new facility were UAB men’s soccer coach Mike Getman, UAB women’s coach Erica Demers and Director of Athletics Mark Ingram.

The new-look soccer complex will be completed in March of 2019 and will be the home of UAB men’s and women’s soccer as well as Birmingham Legion FC, the city’s pro soccer expansion team.

