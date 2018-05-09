Karle's Korner: Volunteers build to help Ben Abercrombie enjoy backyard

There’s nothing like enjoying beautiful spring weather in the state of Alabama, and thanks to a group of hard-working volunteers, Hoover’s Ben Abercrombie is doing just that. Team Depot, a group of employees and volunteers from the Riverchase Galleria Home Depot store, has built the Abercrombie’s a backyard ramp, a deck and a firepit.

It was last fall when former Hoover High School athlete Ben Abercrombie was paralyzed playing in a football game as a Harvard freshman. After months of recovery and rehab, Ben moved back home to his Hoover house this past January. Thanks to Home Depot store manager Mike Hamilton and nearly 24 others, Ben can now move his wheelchair over some 100 feet of ramp and settle in on a brand new deck.

Hamilton says it was a pleasure turning the Abercrombie’s backyard into destination for Ben to relax and enjoy nature.

“That’s the least we could do”, said Hamilton, “for once you meet the Abercrombies you know that we would do anything for them.”

Hamilton says that the folks at Home Depot embark on about four of these projects each year, simply to give back to their community and improve people’s lives.

“It makes us all feel great”, said Hamilton.

