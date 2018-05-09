University of Alabama extends road improvement project into Alberta neighborhood

The University of Alabama is now stretching an on-campus road improvement project further off campus and into the Alberta neighborhood.

Traffic slowed to a crawl on part of University Boulevard on Wednesday morning where the University is extending the project.

"The end result is going to be worth it. We're glad the work is going to be done," Richard Evans said.

He likes what it means for the future for his Alberta neighborhood in the long term.

Crews are repaving University Boulevard, adding new curbs, storm inlets and landscaping and lighting. There are short-term issues with traffic, with the road down to one lane for several blocks.

"Oh well, we were inconvenience. I had to go from here to 25th Avenue in Alberta City and over to Helen Keller and over to Jack Warner to get my son," Evans said.

The roadway will eventually be four traffic lanes, with either a center turn lane or landscaped median.

The work is happening in Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner's district. He thinks the University wants to have a bigger impact in the surrounding community.

"You really can't put into words how much of an impact positive this is going to have on Alberta's growth," Tyner said.

