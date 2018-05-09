Crow, Common part of new Grammys inclusion task force - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crow, Common part of new Grammys inclusion task force

(AP Photo). This combination photo shows musicians Common at a screening of "All About Nina" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 22, 2018, left, and Sheryl Crow on NBC's "Today" show in New York on April 19, 2017. Crow and Common... (AP Photo). This combination photo shows musicians Common at a screening of "All About Nina" during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 22, 2018, left, and Sheryl Crow on NBC's "Today" show in New York on April 19, 2017. Crow and Common...

NEW YORK (AP) - Sheryl Crow and Common are among the artists and executives on the Recording Academy's new task force on inclusion and diversity.

The academy announced the team's 16 members - 13 of whom are women - in a statement Wednesday.

The Grammys announced the initiative after its CEO drew criticism for saying women need to "step up" when asked about the lack of female winners backstage at its 60th awards show in January.

Other members include artists Cam and Andra Day, and BET chief executive Debra Lee.

The task force chair's is Tina Tchen, former chief of staff to Michelle Obama, who has spent the last two months assembling the team.

The academy says it's intended to uncover unconscious biases and other barriers that impede women's success in the music industry.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Women's foundation launches fund to support MeToo movement

    Women's foundation launches fund to support MeToo movement

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:21:19 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:20 GMT
    (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raise...(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 13, 2018 file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the MeToo movement, attends Variety's Power of Women: New York event in New York. The New York Women’s Foundation says it has raise...
    A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.More >>
    A New York-based women's foundation has established a fund to support the MeToo movement and has raised an initial $1 million.More >>

  • 50,000 Vegas casino workers to vote on strike over contract

    50,000 Vegas casino workers to vote on strike over contract

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:21 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:21:26 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:18 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire. Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers...(AP Photo/Lori Cain, File). FILE - In this June 30, 2002 file photo, members of the Culinary Union Local 226 picket outside the Plaza hotel-casino in Las Vegas hours before their contract was to expire. Fifty-thousand unionized Las Vegas casino workers...
    Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.More >>
    Unionized Las Vegas casino workers will take a strike vote May 22, as their contracts are set to expire at the end of the month.More >>

  • US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    US to decide best site option for nuclear weapons production

    Wednesday, May 9 2018 2:31 PM EDT2018-05-09 18:31:43 GMT
    Wednesday, May 9 2018 8:25 PM EDT2018-05-10 00:25:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, File). File - In this Nov., 20, 2013 file photo, after radioactive waste is vitrified and sealed in large stainless steel canisters they are stored under a five-feet of concrete in a glass waste storage building at the Sava...
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium...More >>
    The federal agency that oversees the nation's nuclear weapons stockpile is expected this week to release a report on the best site option for the United States as it looks to ramp up production of the plutonium cores that trigger nuclear warheads.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly